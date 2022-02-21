BlackRock Inc. Makes New $9.79 Million Investment in AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT)

BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,152,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,788,000. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.64% of AvePoint as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVPT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in AvePoint in the third quarter worth $35,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AvePoint in the third quarter valued at $62,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in AvePoint in the third quarter valued at $79,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AvePoint in the third quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AvePoint in the third quarter valued at $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.83% of the company’s stock.

Get AvePoint alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on AVPT. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on AvePoint in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised AvePoint from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AvePoint currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.71.

AVPT opened at $5.74 on Monday. AvePoint, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.91 and a 52 week high of $14.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.80.

In related news, CAO Sophia Wu sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total transaction of $246,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tianyi Jiang bought 39,000 shares of AvePoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.43 per share, for a total transaction of $250,770.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 21.11% of the company’s stock.

AvePoint Profile

AvePoint, Inc provides Microsoft 365 data management solutions worldwide. It offers a suite of SaaS solutions to migrate, manage, and protect data. The company provides cloud solutions for Office 365, Salesforce, and Dynamics 365; and hybrid/on-prem products. It also offers advisory and implementation, maintenance and support, Microsoft Teams surge and advisory, migration as a service, and quick start services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT).

Receive News & Ratings for AvePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.