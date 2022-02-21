BlackRock Inc. Purchases 12,589 Shares of Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 425,037 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,589 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 1.15% of Repare Therapeutics worth $11,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $207,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 22.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 66,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 12,248 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $470,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $487,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Repare Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $636,000. 75.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on RPTX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Repare Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.43.

In other Repare Therapeutics news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 997,961 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.10 per share, for a total transaction of $14,071,250.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 33.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of RPTX stock opened at $14.88 on Monday. Repare Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.68 and a 1 year high of $35.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $621.02 million, a P/E ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 0.30.

About Repare Therapeutics

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

