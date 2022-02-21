BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) Position Lessened by Navis Wealth Advisors LLC

Navis Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 138,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,716 shares during the period. BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF accounts for approximately 4.9% of Navis Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $6,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NEAR. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 116.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 6,823 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $201,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 8,469.2% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 4,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments increased its stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 24,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter.

NEAR traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $49.81. The stock had a trading volume of 453,357 shares. BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.10 and a one year high of $50.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.90 and a 200-day moving average of $50.02.

