Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. (BXSL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. (NYSE:BXSL) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter.
Shares of BXSL stock opened at $29.34 on Monday. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. has a 12 month low of $26.15 and a 12 month high of $38.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.35.
Several research firms recently weighed in on BXSL. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.50 price objective for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.44.
Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. Company Profile
Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is a business development company externally managed by Blackstone Credit BDC Advisors LLC. The company is a specialty finance company which invests primarily in the debt of private U.S. companies. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is based in NEW YORK.
