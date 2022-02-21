Blank Wallet Market Cap Hits $15.31 Million (BLANK)

Blank Wallet (CURRENCY:BLANK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. Blank Wallet has a market cap of $15.31 million and $1.75 million worth of Blank Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blank Wallet coin can now be purchased for $0.79 or 0.00001838 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Blank Wallet has traded up 39% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002688 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001912 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00043799 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,584.25 or 0.06943038 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37,124.41 or 0.99741192 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.99 or 0.00048321 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003231 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.91 or 0.00050800 BTC.

Blank Wallet Coin Profile

Blank Wallet’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,394,814 coins. Blank Wallet’s official Twitter account is @BlankWallet

According to CryptoCompare, “Blank is a private, non-custodial Ethereum browser extension wallet that sets out to reclaim privacy on Ethereum transfers. Blank hides the user's financial data by mixing transfers with the pool of funds within Blank, ensuring that outward transfers remain anonymous with privacy level only goes up with each additional transfer inside. Blank Token (BLANK) is the utility token for: fee reduction for token holders, Referral and reward systems, Exclusive features and “access-first” functionality and more. “

Blank Wallet Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blank Wallet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blank Wallet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blank Wallet using one of the exchanges listed above.

