BloombergSen Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

BloombergSen Inc. lifted its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 212,052 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,834 shares during the period. Charter Communications comprises 7.9% of BloombergSen Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. BloombergSen Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Charter Communications worth $154,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 153.8% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $810.00 to $645.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Charter Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $770.00 to $690.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $725.00 to $650.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $740.00 to $680.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $730.00 to $615.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $758.38.

NASDAQ CHTR opened at $596.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $549.59 and a 52 week high of $825.62. The firm has a market cap of $107.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $613.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $689.06.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $8.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.91 by $2.02. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The business had revenue of $13.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.50 EPS. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 30.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Christopher L. Winfrey purchased 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $591.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,627,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

