BloombergSen Inc. Grows Holdings in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)

BloombergSen Inc. raised its position in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 859,611 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,509 shares during the period. Encore Capital Group comprises about 2.2% of BloombergSen Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. BloombergSen Inc. owned about 2.94% of Encore Capital Group worth $42,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECPG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 3.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,309,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $109,439,000 after buying an additional 81,884 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 33.5% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 323,720 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,342,000 after buying an additional 81,252 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 4.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,529,271 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $75,347,000 after buying an additional 62,928 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,430,119 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $162,553,000 after buying an additional 49,623 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Encore Capital Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,912,000.

Get Encore Capital Group alerts:

In other news, CAO Gregory L. Call sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total transaction of $578,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gregory L. Call sold 4,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.12, for a total transaction of $315,396.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,699 shares of company stock valued at $5,155,097 in the last ninety days. 2.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ECPG opened at $71.65 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.82 and a 52-week high of $72.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.37.

Several research firms recently commented on ECPG. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Encore Capital Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Encore Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Encore Capital Group from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Encore Capital Group Profile

Encore Capital Group, Inc engages in the provision of debt management and recovery solutions for consumers and property owners across a broad range of financial assets. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, International, Europe, and Other. The company was founded in April 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.