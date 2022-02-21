BloombergSen Inc. Grows Position in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI)

BloombergSen Inc. raised its holdings in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,691,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,360 shares during the period. Colliers International Group comprises approximately 11.1% of BloombergSen Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. BloombergSen Inc. owned approximately 3.96% of Colliers International Group worth $216,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 9.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,403,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,195,000 after purchasing an additional 208,862 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 4.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,105,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,808,000 after purchasing an additional 47,172 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 8.5% during the second quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 695,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,844,000 after purchasing an additional 54,280 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Colliers International Group during the third quarter worth approximately $57,929,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 4.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 406,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,491,000 after purchasing an additional 17,916 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.33% of the company’s stock.

CIGI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on Colliers International Group in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. National Bank of Canada began coverage on Colliers International Group in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. National Bankshares set a $170.00 price target on Colliers International Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised Colliers International Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:CIGI opened at $148.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.28 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Colliers International Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.23 and a 12-month high of $158.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.79.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.42. Colliers International Group had a negative return on equity of 69.42% and a negative net margin of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.2%. This is a positive change from Colliers International Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Colliers International Group’s payout ratio is presently -3.30%.

Colliers International Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients. The firm primarily offers outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage, and sales brokerage. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

