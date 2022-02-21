BloombergSen Inc. Increases Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

BloombergSen Inc. increased its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 950,798 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,685 shares during the period. Progressive comprises approximately 4.4% of BloombergSen Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. BloombergSen Inc. owned about 0.16% of Progressive worth $85,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Progressive during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Progressive during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Progressive by 69.0% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in Progressive by 69.6% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Progressive by 1,796.6% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

PGR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progressive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Edward Jones lowered shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Progressive from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.67.

PGR stock opened at $106.41 on Monday. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $85.50 and a 1 year high of $111.85. The company has a market cap of $62.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.83 and a 200 day moving average of $98.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.09). Progressive had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 7.02%. The company had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. Progressive’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is 7.05%.

In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total transaction of $4,645,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total transaction of $141,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,533 shares of company stock valued at $7,083,938 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

