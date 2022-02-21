BloombergSen Inc. Increases Stock Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

BloombergSen Inc. increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 40.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 888,782 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 255,664 shares during the period. D.R. Horton accounts for 3.8% of BloombergSen Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. BloombergSen Inc. owned about 0.25% of D.R. Horton worth $74,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 18.7% during the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 1.4% during the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,985 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 2.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,525 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 1.1% during the third quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 12,020 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumbard & Kellner LLC lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 2.9% during the second quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 4,688 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.63, for a total value of $46,826.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $106,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 111,470 shares of company stock valued at $11,963,776. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHI opened at $83.44 on Monday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.57 and a 1-year high of $110.45. The stock has a market cap of $29.57 billion, a PE ratio of 6.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 6.03 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.38. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 30.88%. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 15.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 7.22%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.21.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential home.

