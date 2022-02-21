BloombergSen Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)

BloombergSen Inc. lessened its holdings in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,336 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 12,418 shares during the period. Credit Acceptance comprises 2.5% of BloombergSen Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. BloombergSen Inc. owned 0.58% of Credit Acceptance worth $49,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CACC. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Credit Acceptance during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Credit Acceptance during the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Credit Acceptance during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Credit Acceptance during the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Chatham Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Credit Acceptance during the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 66.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CACC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Credit Acceptance from $470.00 to $519.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $444.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Credit Acceptance from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “market underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Credit Acceptance from $411.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Credit Acceptance from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Credit Acceptance has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $433.20.

NASDAQ CACC opened at $537.95 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.26. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 12-month low of $346.49 and a 12-month high of $703.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $594.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $608.87. The company has a current ratio of 39.04, a quick ratio of 21.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $14.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.69 by $1.91. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 51.63% and a return on equity of 38.72%. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 50.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Thomas W. Smith sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $648.50, for a total transaction of $4,539,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $660.91, for a total transaction of $6,609,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,354 shares of company stock worth $12,702,993 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

