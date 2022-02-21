BloombergSen Inc. Purchases 308 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

BloombergSen Inc. boosted its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Booking makes up approximately 2.8% of BloombergSen Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. BloombergSen Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Booking worth $54,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BKNG. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Booking in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in Booking by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 23 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in Booking by 1,600.0% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 34 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Booking in the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. 89.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Booking alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on BKNG shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised Booking from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2,700.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Booking from $1,550.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Booking from $2,450.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,470.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Booking from $2,230.00 to $2,430.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,790.29.

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,409.08, for a total transaction of $1,806,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,156.15, for a total transaction of $394,575.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,866 shares of company stock worth $4,235,026 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Booking stock opened at $2,616.41 on Monday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,053.57 and a 12 month high of $2,715.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,418.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,368.63. The company has a market cap of $107.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 285.63, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.19.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.