Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) by 26.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,619 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 19,202 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.06% of Bloomin’ Brands worth $1,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 0.5% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 94,908 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 421.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 782 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA lifted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 13.0% during the third quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 8,499 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 2.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,073 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 20.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,785 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period.

BLMN stock opened at $24.19 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.46. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.29 and a fifty-two week high of $32.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 219.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st.

BLMN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.45.

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

