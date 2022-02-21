Blue Owl Capital Inc. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.16 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NYSE:OWL)

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, February 18th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now expects that the company will earn $0.16 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.15. Oppenheimer currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Blue Owl Capital’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on OWL. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blue Owl Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Shares of NYSE:OWL opened at $12.30 on Monday. Blue Owl Capital has a 52 week low of $9.35 and a 52 week high of $17.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.52 and a 200 day moving average of $14.65.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 298.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 8,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 28,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total value of $442,544.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,181,995 shares of company stock valued at $79,564,958.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. This is a boost from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

About Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. The company provides investors access to direct lending and GP capital solutions strategies through various vehicles. Its breadth of offerings and permanent capital base enables it to offer a holistic platform of capital solutions to participants throughout the private market ecosystem, including alternative asset managers and private middle market corporations.

