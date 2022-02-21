BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Makes New $99.42 Million Investment in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 430,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,415,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.09% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $33,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 498.3% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $72.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,543,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,053,371. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.63. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.70 and a fifty-two week high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

