Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.33.
Several research firms have recently commented on BOLT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 6th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics from $19.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bolt Biotherapeutics by 1.3% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,960,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,856,000 after purchasing an additional 36,757 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bolt Biotherapeutics by 68.3% during the fourth quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,230,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,928,000 after purchasing an additional 904,750 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Bolt Biotherapeutics by 1.9% during the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,649,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,863,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics by 54.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,454,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,401,000 after buying an additional 512,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics by 171.4% in the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,449,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,103,000 after buying an additional 915,494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.85% of the company’s stock.
Bolt Biotherapeutics Company Profile
Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company develops BDC-1001, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) for the treatment of patients with HER2-expressing solid tumors, including HER2-low tumors; and BDC-2034, a carcinoembryonic antigen program for colorectal, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and breast cancers.
