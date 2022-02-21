Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) is Janus Henderson Group PLC’s 10th Largest Position

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,921,505 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,863,770 shares during the quarter. Boston Scientific accounts for about 0.9% of Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 3.50% of Boston Scientific worth $2,166,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 122,400,261 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,310,947,000 after acquiring an additional 4,557,618 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,978,835 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $950,714,000 after acquiring an additional 766,495 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 15,676,957 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $680,223,000 after acquiring an additional 564,197 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 14,002,581 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $607,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Boston Scientific by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 8,081,560 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $350,659,000 after buying an additional 2,483,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.20.

In other news, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 3,321 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total value of $135,596.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 1,956 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.81, for a total value of $85,692.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 88,337 shares of company stock worth $3,650,257. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BSX traded down $0.28 on Monday, reaching $42.55. 6,878,328 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,793,597. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.05. The firm has a market cap of $60.63 billion, a PE ratio of 61.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.85. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $37.13 and a 12 month high of $46.28.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

