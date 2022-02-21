BrandShield Systems (LON:BRSD) Hits New 52-Week Low at $12.50

Shares of BrandShield Systems Plc (LON:BRSD) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 12.50 ($0.17) and last traded at GBX 12.12 ($0.16), with a volume of 32496 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12.75 ($0.17).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of BrandShield Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 15.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 16.84. The company has a market cap of £14.30 million and a PE ratio of -3.79.

BrandShield Systems Plc provides digital brand protection and online threat hunting services. Its software solutions protect customers from phishing, executive impersonation, counterfeiting, social media fraud, and trademark infringement, as well as cover PPC ad protection and affiliate monitoring. The company's solutions cover Websites, online marketplaces, social media platforms, mobile applications, and paid ads.

