Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. Acquires New Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 18,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,000. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.9% of Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 323.0% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 238.7% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 27.8% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $124,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHV opened at $110.30 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $110.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.42. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.23 and a fifty-two week high of $110.53.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

