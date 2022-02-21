Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (LON:BRW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (LON:BRW) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 417 ($5.64).

A number of research firms have weighed in on BRW. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.41) target price on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Brewin Dolphin from GBX 420 ($5.68) to GBX 400 ($5.41) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 430 ($5.82) target price on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Brewin Dolphin from GBX 379 ($5.13) to GBX 425 ($5.75) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

BRW stock opened at GBX 298.50 ($4.04) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.25. Brewin Dolphin has a twelve month low of GBX 289 ($3.91) and a twelve month high of GBX 412 ($5.58). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 340.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 363.87. The stock has a market cap of £906.63 million and a P/E ratio of 16.31.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were issued a GBX 11.10 ($0.15) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a yield of 3.17%. This is an increase from Brewin Dolphin’s previous dividend of $4.60. Brewin Dolphin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.79%.

In other news, insider Joanna Hall purchased 1,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 322 ($4.36) per share, with a total value of £4,965.24 ($6,718.86). Also, insider Robin Beer sold 16,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 375 ($5.07), for a total transaction of £62,565 ($84,661.71). In the last three months, insiders acquired 4,556 shares of company stock valued at $1,532,154.

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, and the Republic of Ireland. It also offers managed portfolio, investment fund management, discretionary fund management, Brewin portfolio, advisory, execution, and financial planning and investment management services, as well as expert witness report services.

