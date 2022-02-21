Broadmark Realty Capital (BRMK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE BRMK opened at $8.98 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.87. Broadmark Realty Capital has a 12 month low of $8.85 and a 12 month high of $11.10.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Broadmark Realty Capital’s payout ratio is currently 135.48%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 6,592 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Broadmark Realty Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $280,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 31,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 9,998 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Broadmark Realty Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $302,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 5,712 shares during the last quarter. 49.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Broadmark Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Broadmark Realty Capital Company Profile

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties.

