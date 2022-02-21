Broadmark Realty Capital (BRMK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
NYSE BRMK opened at $8.98 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.87. Broadmark Realty Capital has a 12 month low of $8.85 and a 12 month high of $11.10.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Broadmark Realty Capital’s payout ratio is currently 135.48%.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Broadmark Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.
Broadmark Realty Capital Company Profile
Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties.
