Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,645,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 432,799 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 4.84% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $940,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BR. HighTower Trust Services LTA grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 20,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,387,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 14.4% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 492 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.9% during the third quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 7,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.1% during the third quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

In other news, VP Vijay Mayadas sold 25,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total transaction of $4,386,192.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.04, for a total transaction of $76,791.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,174 shares of company stock valued at $9,754,377. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BR remained flat at $$142.38 on Monday. 1,409,895 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 730,459. The company has a 50 day moving average of $163.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.16 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.91 and a 12-month high of $185.40.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.82. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 39.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.02%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

