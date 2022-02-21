Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Stake Lifted by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 202,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,551 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.17% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $33,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the second quarter worth $32,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the third quarter worth $41,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 30.3% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 17,000.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 22.1% during the third quarter. Tobam now owns 470 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BR. Zacks Investment Research raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of NYSE BR opened at $142.38 on Monday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.91 and a 12 month high of $185.40. The company has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.16 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.72.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.82. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 39.99% and a net margin of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 56.02%.

In related news, VP Vijay Mayadas sold 25,208 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total value of $4,386,192.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 12,488 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.11, for a total value of $2,161,797.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,174 shares of company stock valued at $9,754,377. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

