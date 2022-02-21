Brokerages Anticipate Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $30.82 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) to report $30.82 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Aerie Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $29.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $31.70 million. Aerie Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $24.68 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 24.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $110.28 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $109.40 million to $111.15 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $145.20 million, with estimates ranging from $138.02 million to $152.38 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Aerie Pharmaceuticals.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AERI shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.33.
AERI opened at $6.00 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 0.70. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $5.99 and a twelve month high of $21.30.
About Aerie Pharmaceuticals
Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with open-angle glaucoma, retinal diseases and other diseases of the eye. Its products include Rhopressa, Roclatan, AR-13503, and AR-1105. The company was founded by David L.
