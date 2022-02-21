Brokerages Anticipate Better Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BTTX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.35 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Better Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BTTX) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.35) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Better Therapeutics’ earnings. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Better Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.63) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.43) to ($1.47). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.97) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.80) to ($1.34). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Better Therapeutics.

A number of brokerages have commented on BTTX. Chardan Capital started coverage on shares of Better Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Better Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Better Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

In related news, Director Andrew J. Armanino purchased 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.48 per share, for a total transaction of $115,080.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Risa J. Lavizzo-Mourey acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.60 per share, with a total value of $46,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 55,083 shares of company stock worth $317,283 over the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BTTX. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Better Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Better Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Better Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Better Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $318,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BTTX traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.42. The company had a trading volume of 333 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,047. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.35. Better Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.33 and a 12 month high of $29.40.

About Better Therapeutics

Better Therapeutics Inc is a prescription digital therapeutics company delivering cognitive behavioral therapy to address the root causes of cardiometabolic diseases. Better Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp II, is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

