Brokerages Anticipate Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $230,000.00

Equities analysts expect Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBI) to report sales of $230,000.00 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Brickell Biotech’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $300,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $150,000.00. Brickell Biotech reported sales of $30,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 666.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Brickell Biotech will report full-year sales of $530,000.00 for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $450,000.00 to $600,000.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.64 million, with estimates ranging from $470,000.00 to $2.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Brickell Biotech.

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Brickell Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target for the company.

Brickell Biotech stock opened at $0.24 on Monday. Brickell Biotech has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.45. The company has a market cap of $27.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of -0.07.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBI. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Brickell Biotech by 111.9% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 168,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 89,038 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brickell Biotech by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 25,985 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Brickell Biotech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Brickell Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Brickell Biotech by 277.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 90,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 66,200 shares in the last quarter. 11.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brickell Biotech

Brickell Biotech, Inc engages in the development of prescription therapeutics for the treatment of skin diseases. Its pipeline consists of new molecular entities targeting the treatment of the following indications: hyperhidrosis, allergic contact dermatitis, androgenic alopecia, cutaneous t-cell lymphoma and psoriasis.

