Brokerages Anticipate Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $230,000.00

Equities analysts predict that Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBI) will announce sales of $230,000.00 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Brickell Biotech’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $300,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $150,000.00. Brickell Biotech posted sales of $30,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 666.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brickell Biotech will report full-year sales of $530,000.00 for the current year, with estimates ranging from $450,000.00 to $600,000.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.64 million, with estimates ranging from $470,000.00 to $2.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Brickell Biotech.
Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Brickell Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target for the company.
Brickell Biotech stock opened at $0.24 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.45. Brickell Biotech has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $1.48. The stock has a market cap of $27.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of -0.07.
Brickell Biotech Company Profile
Brickell Biotech, Inc engages in the development of prescription therapeutics for the treatment of skin diseases. Its pipeline consists of new molecular entities targeting the treatment of the following indications: hyperhidrosis, allergic contact dermatitis, androgenic alopecia, cutaneous t-cell lymphoma and psoriasis.
