Brokerages Anticipate Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $230,000.00

Equities analysts predict that Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBI) will announce sales of $230,000.00 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Brickell Biotech’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $300,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $150,000.00. Brickell Biotech posted sales of $30,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 666.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brickell Biotech will report full-year sales of $530,000.00 for the current year, with estimates ranging from $450,000.00 to $600,000.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.64 million, with estimates ranging from $470,000.00 to $2.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Brickell Biotech.

Get Brickell Biotech alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Brickell Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBI. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Brickell Biotech by 120.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,035,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657,479 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Brickell Biotech by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,601,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 863,200 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Brickell Biotech during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Brickell Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Telemetry Investments L.L.C. increased its stake in Brickell Biotech by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 699,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 89,345 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.94% of the company’s stock.

Brickell Biotech stock opened at $0.24 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.45. Brickell Biotech has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $1.48. The stock has a market cap of $27.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of -0.07.

Brickell Biotech Company Profile

Brickell Biotech, Inc engages in the development of prescription therapeutics for the treatment of skin diseases. Its pipeline consists of new molecular entities targeting the treatment of the following indications: hyperhidrosis, allergic contact dermatitis, androgenic alopecia, cutaneous t-cell lymphoma and psoriasis.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brickell Biotech (BBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brickell Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brickell Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.