Brokerages Anticipate First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $14.21 Million

Brokerages predict that First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) will report sales of $14.21 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for First Community’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $14.23 million and the lowest is $14.20 million. First Community posted sales of $13.86 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that First Community will report full-year sales of $59.02 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $58.67 million to $59.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $63.44 million, with estimates ranging from $62.16 million to $64.36 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow First Community.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. First Community had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 25.18%.

Several research firms have issued reports on FCCO. StockNews.com began coverage on First Community in a report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Community from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of First Community from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FCCO. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC bought a new stake in First Community in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,882,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of First Community during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,288,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of First Community by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 315,983 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,304,000 after buying an additional 90,415 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Community during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,653,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Community during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.60% of the company’s stock.

FCCO stock opened at $20.42 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. First Community has a 52-week low of $16.83 and a 52-week high of $23.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.90. The stock has a market cap of $154.05 million, a P/E ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. This is an increase from First Community’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. First Community’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.37%.

About First Community

First Community Corp. (South Carolina) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, First Community Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking; Mortgage Banking; Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit; and Corporate.

