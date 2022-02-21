Brokerages Anticipate Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $161.10 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) to post $161.10 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $160.60 million and the highest is $161.60 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) reported sales of $193.36 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) will report full-year sales of $840.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $839.30 million to $841.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $950.40 million, with estimates ranging from $948.90 million to $951.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR).

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 41.83% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $171.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

NASDAQ HOMB opened at $23.48 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.69 and a twelve month high of $29.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. This is a boost from Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.02%.

In related news, CAO Jennifer C. Floyd sold 1,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total value of $40,916.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Allison purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.00 per share, with a total value of $120,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,009,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,985,000 after purchasing an additional 624,950 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,874,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,340,000 after purchasing an additional 48,636 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,876,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,050,000 after purchasing an additional 173,874 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,480,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,404,000 after purchasing an additional 33,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barr E S & Co. increased its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barr E S & Co. now owns 2,456,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,800,000 after purchasing an additional 368,894 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.18% of the company’s stock.

About Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

Home Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Centennial Bank. It primarily offers a range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities.

