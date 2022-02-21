Brokerages Anticipate NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.53 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) will post sales of $1.53 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for NOV’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.50 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.55 billion. NOV reported sales of $1.25 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that NOV will report full year sales of $6.71 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.57 billion to $6.98 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $7.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.30 billion to $7.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow NOV.

Get NOV alerts:

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.05). NOV had a negative net margin of 10.44% and a negative return on equity of 6.25%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NOV shares. COKER & PALMER downgraded NOV from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on NOV from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on NOV from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded NOV from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised NOV from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.55.

NOV opened at $17.24 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.89 and a beta of 2.23. NOV has a 12 month low of $11.46 and a 12 month high of $18.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. TCW Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NOV by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 40,345 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of NOV by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 100,400 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of NOV by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,793 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of NOV by 0.8% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 106,408 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of NOV by 3.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,690 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

About NOV

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NOV (NOV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NOV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.