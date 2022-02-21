Brokerages Expect ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $290.79 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) will post sales of $290.79 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for ExlService’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $289.80 million and the highest is $292.30 million. ExlService reported sales of $248.95 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that ExlService will report full year sales of $1.12 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ExlService.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ExlService has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.50.

In related news, SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.76, for a total value of $33,322.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXLS. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in ExlService by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in ExlService by 107.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 15,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 7,853 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ExlService by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 337,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,899,000 after acquiring an additional 25,921 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in ExlService by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,064,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,091,000 after acquiring an additional 19,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in ExlService by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 276,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,401,000 after acquiring an additional 3,996 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

ExlService stock opened at $114.02 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.05, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $129.40 and its 200 day moving average is $127.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. ExlService has a 52-week low of $78.20 and a 52-week high of $146.20.

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

