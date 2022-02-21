Brokerages Expect Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) to Post $0.49 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Getty Realty’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.48. Getty Realty posted earnings of $0.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Getty Realty will report full year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $1.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.96 to $2.06. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Getty Realty.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GTY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Bank of America cut Getty Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.60.

NYSE GTY traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $28.00. The company had a trading volume of 265,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,218. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.24. Getty Realty has a twelve month low of $27.54 and a twelve month high of $34.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Getty Realty by 304.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 455,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,175,000 after purchasing an additional 342,416 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 3.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,926,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $184,612,000 after buying an additional 185,007 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Getty Realty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,462,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Getty Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,284,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Getty Realty by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,231,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,501,000 after acquiring an additional 164,249 shares during the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Getty Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, owning, selling, and leasing of convenience store and gas service station properties. The firm operates through the following brands: 76, BP, Citgo, Conoco, Exxon, Gulf, Mobil, Sunoco, Chevron, Global, Fas Mart, Aloha, United Oil, RaceTrac, and Valero.

