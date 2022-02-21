Brokerages Expect Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $163.67 Million

Brokerages predict that Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) will announce sales of $163.67 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Independent Bank’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $164.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $163.03 million. Independent Bank posted sales of $120.83 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 35.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Independent Bank will report full year sales of $667.66 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $664.90 million to $670.42 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $710.86 million, with estimates ranging from $710.70 million to $711.01 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Independent Bank.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.53. Independent Bank had a net margin of 23.22% and a return on equity of 9.12%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on INDB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Independent Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $82.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

Independent Bank stock opened at $85.23 on Monday. Independent Bank has a 52-week low of $68.14 and a 52-week high of $99.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is currently 52.60%.

In other Independent Bank news, Director Scott Smith sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total value of $77,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Independent Bank by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,271,077 shares of the bank’s stock worth $186,258,000 after purchasing an additional 462,932 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Independent Bank by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,912,323 shares of the bank’s stock worth $155,912,000 after purchasing an additional 35,779 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Independent Bank by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,725,085 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,646,000 after purchasing an additional 709,679 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Independent Bank by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 815,167 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,460,000 after purchasing an additional 230,313 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Independent Bank by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 812,611 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,252,000 after purchasing an additional 114,108 shares during the period. 99.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The company provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services and is engaged in the sale of retail investments and insurance products in Massachusetts. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits, interest checking, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

