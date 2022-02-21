Brokerages Expect Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) will post $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Inspired Entertainment’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the highest is $0.69. Inspired Entertainment posted earnings per share of $0.49 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 67.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.
On average, analysts expect that Inspired Entertainment will report full-year earnings of ($2.11) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.44) to ($1.77). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to $0.44. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Inspired Entertainment.
A number of research firms have issued reports on INSE. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Inspired Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inspired Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.33.
INSE traded down $0.30 on Monday, reaching $14.78. 62,985 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,297. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.01. Inspired Entertainment has a 52-week low of $6.90 and a 52-week high of $15.81. The stock has a market cap of $346.34 million, a P/E ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 1.48.
About Inspired Entertainment
Inspired Entertainment, Inc is a global games technology company, which engages in the provision of virtual sports, mobile gaming, and server-based gaming systems. The firm operates through the Virtual Sports and Server Based Gaming segments. The Virtual Sports segment offers ultra-high-definition games that create an always-on sports wagering experience.
