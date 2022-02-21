Brokerages Expect Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $241.14 Million

Equities analysts expect Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) to announce sales of $241.14 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Invacare’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $235.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $246.47 million. Invacare reported sales of $224.04 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Invacare will report full-year sales of $887.37 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $882.00 million to $892.74 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $928.67 million, with estimates ranging from $908.90 million to $948.43 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Invacare.

Get Invacare alerts:

IVC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Invacare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Invacare from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

IVC opened at $2.12 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $74.25 million, a PE ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Invacare has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $10.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.37.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IVC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invacare by 4.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 237,420 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 10,274 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invacare by 3.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,300,713 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $18,567,000 after purchasing an additional 76,683 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invacare during the third quarter worth $392,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invacare by 125.9% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 88,156 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 49,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in shares of Invacare by 56.5% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 47,573 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 17,168 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.25% of the company’s stock.

Invacare Company Profile

Invacare Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of medical equipment used in non-acute care settings. It focuses on medical device solutions for congenital, acquired, and degenerative ailments. The firm operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The company was founded by Aaron Malachi Mixon III in 1979 and is headquartered in Elyria, OH.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Invacare (IVC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Invacare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invacare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.