Brokerages Expect Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Will Post Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Brokerages expect Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) to report earnings of $0.19 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lexington Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the lowest is $0.18. Lexington Realty Trust also posted earnings of $0.19 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lexington Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $0.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.79. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.76. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Lexington Realty Trust.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Lexington Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Lexington Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

Shares of NYSE:LXP opened at $15.16 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.37. Lexington Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $10.52 and a 52 week high of $15.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 958,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,451,000 after purchasing an additional 51,200 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 587.8% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 602,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,676,000 after purchasing an additional 514,559 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 87,187.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 89,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 88,931 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 4.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 249,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after buying an additional 11,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 472.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 318,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,063,000 after buying an additional 263,017 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

