Brokerages Expect Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA) to Announce -$0.19 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA) will post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Panbela Therapeutics’ earnings. Panbela Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.09) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 111.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Panbela Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.71) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Panbela Therapeutics.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Panbela Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of PBLA stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.16. 108 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,582. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.86. The stock has a market cap of $29.02 million, a PE ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 0.33. Panbela Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $5.65.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Panbela Therapeutics by 22.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 5,339 shares during the period. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Panbela Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $33,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Panbela Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $43,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Panbela Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Panbela Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors own 8.28% of the company’s stock.

Panbela Therapeutics Company Profile

Panbela Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of disruptive therapeutics for medical purposes. It focuses on development programs that target diseases of the pancreas, including pancreatic cancer and pancreatitis. The firm’s product candidate, SBP-101, is a proprietary polyamine analogue designed to induce polyamine metabolic inhibition (PMI), a metabolic pathway of critical importance in multiple tumor types.

