Brokers Issue Forecasts for Globus Medical, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:GMED)

Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) – Truist Financial issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Globus Medical in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial analyst S. Brodovsky anticipates that the medical device company will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Globus Medical’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.48 EPS.
Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The medical device company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Globus Medical had a net margin of 19.87% and a return on equity of 13.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share.
Shares of Globus Medical stock opened at $66.25 on Monday. Globus Medical has a twelve month low of $59.37 and a twelve month high of $84.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.13.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,156,956 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $155,732,000 after purchasing an additional 39,942 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Globus Medical by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,757,735 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $126,908,000 after acquiring an additional 123,500 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Globus Medical by 22.0% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,547,605 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $118,578,000 after acquiring an additional 278,833 shares during the period. AXA S.A. grew its holdings in Globus Medical by 4.0% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,530,920 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $117,299,000 after purchasing an additional 59,056 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,514,624 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $109,356,000 after acquiring an additional 275,596 shares in the last quarter. 65.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Globus Medical
Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.
