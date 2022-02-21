Brokers Issue Forecasts for GXO Logistics Inc’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:GXO)

GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) – Analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of GXO Logistics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 16th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.25 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.00.
GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. GXO Logistics’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of GXO opened at $81.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.87. GXO Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $48.38 and a fifty-two week high of $105.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.59 and a 200 day moving average of $85.54.
In other GXO Logistics news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.40, for a total value of $277,992,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $17,059,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,192,000. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,337,000. Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,443,000. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,986,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.63% of the company’s stock.
GXO Logistics Company Profile
GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GXO Logistics (GXO)
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.