Brokers Issue Forecasts for GXO Logistics Inc’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:GXO)

GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) – Analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of GXO Logistics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 16th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.25 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.00.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. GXO Logistics’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on GXO Logistics from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on GXO Logistics from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on GXO Logistics from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on GXO Logistics from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on GXO Logistics from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.79.

Shares of GXO opened at $81.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.87. GXO Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $48.38 and a fifty-two week high of $105.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.59 and a 200 day moving average of $85.54.

In other GXO Logistics news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.40, for a total value of $277,992,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $17,059,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,192,000. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,337,000. Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,443,000. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,986,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

