Brokers Issue Forecasts for IAC/InterActiveCorp’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:IAC)

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research note issued on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for IAC/InterActiveCorp’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.75 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.13 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on IAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $218.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $168.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.92.

IAC stock opened at $109.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.23 and a quick ratio of 5.23. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 1-year low of $108.42 and a 1-year high of $179.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $129.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.77. The firm has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 1.12.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. R.P. Boggs & Co. grew its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. R.P. Boggs & Co. now owns 28,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,742,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 10.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 216,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,351,000 after buying an additional 20,079 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 48.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after buying an additional 3,861 shares during the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the third quarter worth approximately $3,274,000. Finally, Accuvest Global Advisors acquired a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the second quarter worth approximately $2,587,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

IAC is a media and Internet company comprised of some of the world’s most recognized brands and products, such as HomeAdvisor, Vimeo, About.com, Dictionary.com, The Daily Beast, Investopedia, and Match Group’s online dating portfolio, which includes Match, OkCupid and Tinder. Ranked by Fortune magazine’s annual standing of the world’s most admired companies in the Internet Services & Retailing sector for many years, IAC’s family of websites is one of the largest in the world, with over two billion monthly visits reaching users in more than 190 countries.

