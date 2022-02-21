Brokers Issue Forecasts for IMAX Co.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:IMAX)

IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) – Analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of IMAX in a note issued to investors on Friday, February 18th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.07.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on IMAX. TheStreet upgraded shares of IMAX from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of IMAX from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.56.

NYSE IMAX opened at $20.29 on Monday. IMAX has a 52 week low of $13.60 and a 52 week high of $25.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.04.

In related news, insider Mark Welton sold 10,016 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total transaction of $161,958.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 23.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of IMAX by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,844,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,992,000 after acquiring an additional 391,934 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IMAX by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 2,837,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,864,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of IMAX by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,818,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,494,000 after acquiring an additional 172,869 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of IMAX by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,909,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,061,000 after acquiring an additional 77,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of IMAX by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,837,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,779,000 after acquiring an additional 168,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

About IMAX

IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following four business segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; New Business Initiatives; and Film Distribution and Post-Production.

