Brokers Issue Forecasts for Roblox Co.’s FY2026 Earnings (NYSE:RBLX)

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Roblox in a report released on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Uerkwitz anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.00) for the year.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on RBLX. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Roblox from $124.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Roblox from $133.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Roblox from $92.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities upped their target price on Roblox from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Roblox has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.69.

NYSE RBLX opened at $49.72 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.03. Roblox has a 1-year low of $48.13 and a 1-year high of $141.60.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.12). Roblox had a negative net margin of 24.52% and a negative return on equity of 108.53%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Altos Ventures Management Inc. purchased a new position in Roblox in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,539,770,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Roblox by 106.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,590,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,915,509,000 after buying an additional 19,852,955 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roblox by 106.0% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,427,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,197,000 after buying an additional 6,908,284 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roblox by 131,594.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,399,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,011,000 after buying an additional 5,395,391 shares during the period. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Roblox during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $390,228,000. 46.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.31, for a total value of $6,678,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Donato sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $1,000,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 224,887 shares of company stock valued at $23,413,637 in the last 90 days.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

