Brokers Offer Predictions for Earthstone Energy, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:ESTE)

Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) – Equities research analysts at Truist Financial boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Earthstone Energy in a report released on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $1.43 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.40. Truist Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Earthstone Energy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.33 EPS.

ESTE has been the subject of several other reports. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Earthstone Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Earthstone Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Earthstone Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners upped their target price on shares of Earthstone Energy from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.75.

NYSE:ESTE opened at $12.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.57 and a beta of 2.39. Earthstone Energy has a one year low of $6.44 and a one year high of $15.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.36.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $177,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 84.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 170,289 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 77,852 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,838 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 190,555 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 34,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. 82.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Earthstone Energy, Inc is an independent oil and gas holding company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It also focuses on the Midland Basin and Eagle Ford Trend properties. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

