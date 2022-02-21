Brokers Offer Predictions for Sonic Automotive, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:SAH)

Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sonic Automotive in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.21 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.45. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sonic Automotive’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.83 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $3.05 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SAH. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Sonic Automotive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sonic Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sonic Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

NYSE SAH opened at $52.20 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 2.36. Sonic Automotive has a 1 year low of $39.25 and a 1 year high of $58.00.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.81. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 35.43%. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. This is a positive change from Sonic Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Sonic Automotive’s payout ratio is 6.73%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 138.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive in the third quarter worth approximately $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as a automotive retailer. Its services include sales of both new and used cars and light trucks, sales of replacement parts and performance of vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint and repair services and arrangement of extended service contracts, financing, insurance, vehicle protection products and other aftermarket products for automotive customers.

