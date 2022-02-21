Brokers Offer Predictions for Sunrun Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:RUN)

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) – Stock analysts at Truist Financial issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sunrun in a note issued to investors on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial analyst T. Richardson expects that the energy company will post earnings per share of ($0.23) for the quarter. Truist Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Sunrun’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.25) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.25) EPS.

RUN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Sunrun from $57.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Sunrun from $70.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sunrun presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.11.

Shares of NASDAQ RUN opened at $21.56 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.78 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Sunrun has a 1-year low of $20.77 and a 1-year high of $72.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.53 and its 200 day moving average is $41.46.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The energy company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.29). Sunrun had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a negative return on equity of 0.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS.

In other Sunrun news, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 4,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total value of $104,297.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeanna Steele sold 782 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.85, for a total transaction of $26,470.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,136 shares of company stock worth $954,953. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUN. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sunrun by 309.6% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Sunrun by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sunrun by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 95.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunrun Company Profile

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

