Brokers Set Expectations for Antero Midstream Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:AM)

Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) – Analysts at Capital One Financial dropped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Antero Midstream in a report issued on Thursday, February 17th. Capital One Financial analyst K. May now expects that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.19. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Antero Midstream’s FY2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Antero Midstream currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.93.

Shares of NYSE:AM opened at $9.66 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 2.92. Antero Midstream has a 1-year low of $7.61 and a 1-year high of $11.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.10.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $216.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.00 million. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 36.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Antero Midstream by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,939,286 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $228,608,000 after acquiring an additional 3,626,455 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Antero Midstream by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,628,440 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $89,914,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680,828 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Antero Midstream by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,807,950 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $351,265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,674,980 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Antero Midstream by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,199,462 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $314,678,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503,834 shares during the period. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Antero Midstream by 194.1% in the 4th quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 3,128,415 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064,628 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.03% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.32%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 130.44%.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corp. owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

