Brokers Set Expectations for NVIDIA Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:NVDA)

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of NVIDIA in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 16th. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh forecasts that the computer hardware maker will post earnings per share of $1.21 for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $225.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $329.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $236.42 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $591.05 billion, a PE ratio of 72.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.32. NVIDIA has a 1 year low of $115.67 and a 1 year high of $346.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $266.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $253.16. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 41.79%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.93%.

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.17, for a total value of $132,954,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 247 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.05, for a total transaction of $74,606.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 922,012 shares of company stock valued at $289,545,670 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,133,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 8,796 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,587,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Voleon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,529,000. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 7,853 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,310,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 91.4% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 515,893 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $151,729,000 after buying an additional 246,290 shares in the last quarter. 63.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

