Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Acquires 4,039 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 45.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,881 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,039 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Camden National Bank raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 73.0% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,395 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,474,000 after buying an additional 11,561 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 48,080 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,694,000 after buying an additional 5,433 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 195.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 550,959 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,090,000 after purchasing an additional 364,231 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 57,228 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,539,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,216,439 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $245,271,000 after acquiring an additional 10,014 shares during the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $229.61 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $203.55. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $176.36 and a 12-month high of $254.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.07. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.92% and a return on equity of 32.33%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 11.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VRTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Piper Sandler cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $323.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $271.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.67.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP David Altshuler sold 2,297 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.02, for a total transaction of $539,840.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Margaret G. Mcglynn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.79, for a total value of $1,208,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,281 shares of company stock worth $2,746,016. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.