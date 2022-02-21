Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Acquires 4,559 Shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,559 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of RLI worth $2,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in RLI by 0.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,596,754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $480,775,000 after purchasing an additional 29,797 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in RLI by 81.8% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,664 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in RLI by 301.6% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 41,707 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,362,000 after acquiring an additional 31,322 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in RLI by 1.6% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,979 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in RLI by 1.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 348,294 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,428,000 after acquiring an additional 6,018 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RLI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RLI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of RLI from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of RLI opened at $98.85 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.39. RLI Corp. has a 12-month low of $98.08 and a 12-month high of $117.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $106.99.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.36. RLI had a net margin of 23.69% and a return on equity of 14.52%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that RLI Corp. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.37%.

RLI Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Casualty, Property and Surety. The Casualty segment offers healthcare and transportation insurance. The Property segment consists of commercial fire, earthquake, difference in conditions, marine, facultative and treaty reinsurance, including crop and select personal lines policies, including pet insurance and homeowners reinsurance services.

