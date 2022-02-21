Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,351,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 13.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 12,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Burlington Stores in the second quarter valued at about $10,432,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 22.5% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the second quarter worth $26,373,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Burlington Stores by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 785,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,056,000 after purchasing an additional 292,627 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have commented on BURL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Burlington Stores from $316.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $354.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Burlington Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $385.00 to $353.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.24.

Shares of BURL stock opened at $221.06 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $250.31 and a 200-day moving average of $279.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $206.70 and a 12-month high of $357.34. The firm has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.80 and a beta of 0.94.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 94.30%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

